Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 1.11
Mkt Cap
196.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
178.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd manufactures & sells corn refined products and corn-based biochemical products. Its segments are the Upstream Products segment engages in the manufacture and sale of corn starch, gluten meal, corn oil, and other corn refined products; the Amino Acids segment engages in the manufacture and sale of corn-based biochemical products, including lysine and threonine; the Corn Sweeteners segment engages in the manufacture and sale of corn-based sweetener products, including glucose, maltose, high fructose corn syrup, crystallized glucose, and maltodextrin. The group operates in China, Asia, the Americas, and other regions, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.


Global Bio-chem Tech Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (OTCPK: GBCMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Bio-chem Tech Gr's (GBCMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY)?

A

The stock price for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (OTCPK: GBCMY) is $1.105 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 17:38:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 11, 2012.

Q

When is Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (OTCPK:GBCMY) reporting earnings?

A

Global Bio-chem Tech Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Bio-chem Tech Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Bio-chem Tech Gr (GBCMY) operate in?

A

Global Bio-chem Tech Gr is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.