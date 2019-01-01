Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd manufactures & sells corn refined products and corn-based biochemical products. Its segments are the Upstream Products segment engages in the manufacture and sale of corn starch, gluten meal, corn oil, and other corn refined products; the Amino Acids segment engages in the manufacture and sale of corn-based biochemical products, including lysine and threonine; the Corn Sweeteners segment engages in the manufacture and sale of corn-based sweetener products, including glucose, maltose, high fructose corn syrup, crystallized glucose, and maltodextrin. The group operates in China, Asia, the Americas, and other regions, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.