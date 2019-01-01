QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Galaxy Next Generation Inc is a distributor of interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Its products include its own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

Galaxy Next Generation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galaxy Next Generation's (GAXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galaxy Next Generation.

Q

What is the target price for Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galaxy Next Generation

Q

Current Stock Price for Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY)?

A

The stock price for Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is $0.0049 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Next Generation.

Q

When is Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) reporting earnings?

A

Galaxy Next Generation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galaxy Next Generation.

Q

What sector and industry does Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY) operate in?

A

Galaxy Next Generation is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.