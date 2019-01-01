Naturgy Energy Group (OTC:GASNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$4.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Naturgy Energy Group using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Naturgy Energy Group Questions & Answers
When is Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK:GASNF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Naturgy Energy Group
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK:GASNF)?
There are no earnings for Naturgy Energy Group
What were Naturgy Energy Group’s (OTCPK:GASNF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Naturgy Energy Group
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.