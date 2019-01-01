QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
2.15/8.88%
52 Wk
24.27 - 28.64
Mkt Cap
23.3B
Payout Ratio
116.67
Open
-
P/E
18.83
EPS
0.11
Shares
960.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Naturgy Energy Group SA stems from the acquisition of Union Fenosa in 2008. The company operates across the gas value chain, from procurement to distribution and marketing. It owns and operates the largest gas distribution network in Spain and is the leader in retail gas supply. The company also owns and operates gas and electricity distribution networks in Latin America. The company owns 12.60 GW of generation capacity including 4.60 GW of renewables, mostly made of hydro.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Naturgy Energy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK: GASNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Naturgy Energy Group's (GASNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Naturgy Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Naturgy Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF)?

A

The stock price for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK: GASNF) is $24.27 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:33:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naturgy Energy Group.

Q

When is Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK:GASNF) reporting earnings?

A

Naturgy Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Naturgy Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF) operate in?

A

Naturgy Energy Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.