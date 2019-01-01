QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd is an integrated palm oil plantation company. It operates through two segments: Plantations and palm oil mills, and Palm, laurics, and others. The Plantations and palm oil mills segment comprise the products from the upstream business. The Palm, laurics and others comprise the processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed-based products i.e. bulk, branded, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia mainly food and beverages. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Palm, laurics and other segments. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the Rest of Asia.

Golden Agri-Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Agri-Resources (OTCPK: GARPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Agri-Resources's (GARPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Agri-Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Agri-Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY)?

A

The stock price for Golden Agri-Resources (OTCPK: GARPY) is $21.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:43:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2012.

Q

When is Golden Agri-Resources (OTCPK:GARPY) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Agri-Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Agri-Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY) operate in?

A

Golden Agri-Resources is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.