QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Garb Oil & Power Corp is engaged in the business of waste recycling and other waste-to-energy related products. The company focuses on providing green solutions for waste-to-energy, alternate energy sources, gas drilling and fuel enhancements in producing products manufactured in its own plants. In addition, this manufacturing facility will utilize power saving technology including the use of recycled materials as fuel that will result in lower operating costs. Also, excess electricity will be generated that may be sold back to the power company, thereby generating an additional source of revenue. Geographically, it operates through the region of US and derives revenue from sale of waste-to-energy related products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Garb Oil & Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Garb Oil & Power (GARB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Garb Oil & Power (OTCEM: GARB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Garb Oil & Power's (GARB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Garb Oil & Power.

Q

What is the target price for Garb Oil & Power (GARB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Garb Oil & Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Garb Oil & Power (GARB)?

A

The stock price for Garb Oil & Power (OTCEM: GARB) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:02:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Garb Oil & Power (GARB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Garb Oil & Power.

Q

When is Garb Oil & Power (OTCEM:GARB) reporting earnings?

A

Garb Oil & Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Garb Oil & Power (GARB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Garb Oil & Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Garb Oil & Power (GARB) operate in?

A

Garb Oil & Power is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.