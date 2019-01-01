Garb Oil & Power Corp is engaged in the business of waste recycling and other waste-to-energy related products. The company focuses on providing green solutions for waste-to-energy, alternate energy sources, gas drilling and fuel enhancements in producing products manufactured in its own plants. In addition, this manufacturing facility will utilize power saving technology including the use of recycled materials as fuel that will result in lower operating costs. Also, excess electricity will be generated that may be sold back to the power company, thereby generating an additional source of revenue. Geographically, it operates through the region of US and derives revenue from sale of waste-to-energy related products.