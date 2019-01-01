ñol

Gen American Invts Co
(NYSE:GAM)
38.94
0.89[2.34%]
At close: Jun 2
38.1679
-0.7721[-1.98%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low37.84 - 39.01
52 Week High/Low35.4 - 46.75
Open / Close38.04 / 38.79
Float / Outstanding22.4M / 24.4M
Vol / Avg.24.1K / 33.7K
Mkt Cap948.7M
P/E3.08
50d Avg. Price39.65
Div / Yield0.35/0.92%
Payout Ratio2.83
EPS-
Total Float22.4M

Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gen American Invts Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Gen American Invts Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Gen American Invts Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Gen American Invts Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM)?
A

There are no earnings for Gen American Invts Co

Q
What were Gen American Invts Co’s (NYSE:GAM) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Gen American Invts Co

