Gaia
(NASDAQ:GAIA)
4.90
0.08[1.66%]
At close: Jun 2
5.43
0.5300[10.82%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.74 - 5.15
52 Week High/Low4.27 - 13.92
Open / Close4.75 / 4.9
Float / Outstanding8.5M / 20.8M
Vol / Avg.17K / 70K
Mkt Cap101.8M
P/E26.78
50d Avg. Price5.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float8.5M

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA), Dividends

Gaia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gaia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 15, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gaia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gaia (GAIA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaia. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on December 30, 2010.

Q
What date did I need to own Gaia (GAIA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaia (GAIA). The last dividend payout was on December 30, 2010 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Gaia (GAIA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaia (GAIA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on December 30, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)?
A

Gaia has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gaia (GAIA) was $0.15 and was paid out next on December 30, 2010.

