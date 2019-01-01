QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Georgia Bancshares Inc is a holding company for The Bank of Georgia, which conducts a community-oriented commercial and retail banking business, focusing on the needs of individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses. It provides a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), individual retirement accounts (IRAs) personal loans and other.

Georgia Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Georgia Bancshares (GABA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Georgia Bancshares (OTCEM: GABA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Georgia Bancshares's (GABA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Georgia Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Georgia Bancshares (GABA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Georgia Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Georgia Bancshares (GABA)?

A

The stock price for Georgia Bancshares (OTCEM: GABA) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 16:15:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Georgia Bancshares (GABA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on July 29, 2008.

Q

When is Georgia Bancshares (OTCEM:GABA) reporting earnings?

A

Georgia Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Georgia Bancshares (GABA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Georgia Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Georgia Bancshares (GABA) operate in?

A

Georgia Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.