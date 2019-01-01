QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0/0.57%
52 Wk
0.85 - 2.24
Mkt Cap
137.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
159.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Foxtons Group PLC is an estate agency, providing residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The sales segment generates a commission on sales of residential property. The letting segment earns fees from letting and management of residential properties and income from interest earned on tenants deposits. The Mortgage Broking segment receives a commission from the arrangement of mortgages and related products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Foxtons Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foxtons Group (FXTGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foxtons Group (OTCPK: FXTGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foxtons Group's (FXTGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foxtons Group.

Q

What is the target price for Foxtons Group (FXTGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foxtons Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Foxtons Group (FXTGY)?

A

The stock price for Foxtons Group (OTCPK: FXTGY) is $0.861 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:48:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foxtons Group (FXTGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foxtons Group.

Q

When is Foxtons Group (OTCPK:FXTGY) reporting earnings?

A

Foxtons Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foxtons Group (FXTGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foxtons Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Foxtons Group (FXTGY) operate in?

A

Foxtons Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.