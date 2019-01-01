QQQ
Range
29.25 - 29.25
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
46.75 - 115.73
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.25
P/E
-
EPS
-15.1
Shares
56.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Freee KK is a developer of cloud-based software. Its software products include Cloud Accounting software, Cloud HR Labor software, Cloud ERP for Midsize companies, among others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Freee Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freee (FREKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freee (OTCPK: FREKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freee's (FREKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freee.

Q

What is the target price for Freee (FREKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freee

Q

Current Stock Price for Freee (FREKF)?

A

The stock price for Freee (OTCPK: FREKF) is $29.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:13:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freee (FREKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freee.

Q

When is Freee (OTCPK:FREKF) reporting earnings?

A

Freee does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freee (FREKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freee.

Q

What sector and industry does Freee (FREKF) operate in?

A

Freee is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.