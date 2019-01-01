|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Freee (OTCPK: FREKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Freee.
There is no analysis for Freee
The stock price for Freee (OTCPK: FREKF) is $29.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:13:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Freee.
Freee does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Freee.
Freee is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.