Federal Home Loan (OTC:FREGP), Dividends

Federal Home Loan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Federal Home Loan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Home Loan.
There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Home Loan (FREGP). The last dividend payout was on March 31, 1999 and was $0.73
There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Home Loan (FREGP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on March 31, 1999
The most current yield for Federal Home Loan (FREGP) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 31, 1999
Browse dividends on all stocks.