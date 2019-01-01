ñol

Federal Home Loan
(OTCQB:FREGP)
5.45
0.13[2.44%]
Last update: 10:11AM
15 minutes delayed

Federal Home Loan (OTC:FREGP), Dividends

Federal Home Loan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Federal Home Loan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 16, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Federal Home Loan Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Federal Home Loan (FREGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Home Loan.

Q
What date did I need to own Federal Home Loan (FREGP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Home Loan (FREGP). The last dividend payout was on March 31, 1999 and was $0.73

Q
How much per share is the next Federal Home Loan (FREGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Home Loan (FREGP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on March 31, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Federal Home Loan (OTCQB:FREGP)?
A

The most current yield for Federal Home Loan (FREGP) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 31, 1999

