Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp is a US-based government-sponsored enterprise. The company invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The company is engaged in originating, purchase, and guarantee single-family loans originated by its seller. It provides a guarantee and security for the payment of principal and interest on the mortgage-related securities in exchange for management and guarantee fees. The company purchases multifamily loans for aggregation and then securitization through the issuance of multifamily K Certificates as well as issues and guarantees other securitization products.