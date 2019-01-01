QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
4.58/0.85%
52 Wk
517.56 - 1000
Mkt Cap
54.9B
Payout Ratio
25.44
Open
-
P/E
32.62
EPS
916.21
Shares
102.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fast Retailing is Japan's largest apparel company, operating the casualwear retail chain Uniqlo, known for its high-quality functional apparel at reasonable prices. The business is founded on a private-label apparel model whereby Fast Retailing is in charge of product design, production, and sales. Fast Retailing is ranked the third- largest apparel company by sales globally, thanks to expansion of Uniqlo, which contributes more than 80% of group sales and 90% of profits. As at the end of August 2020, it runs 3,630 stores globally, including 813 and 1,439 Uniqlo stores in Japan and overseas, respectively. Other brands in its portfolio include GU and acquired brands including Theory, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse Tam Tam (French lingerie), and J Brand (premium denim).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fast Retailing Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fast Retailing Co (FRCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK: FRCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fast Retailing Co's (FRCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fast Retailing Co.

Q

What is the target price for Fast Retailing Co (FRCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fast Retailing Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Fast Retailing Co (FRCOF)?

A

The stock price for Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK: FRCOF) is $537 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:42:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fast Retailing Co (FRCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fast Retailing Co.

Q

When is Fast Retailing Co (OTCPK:FRCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Fast Retailing Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fast Retailing Co (FRCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fast Retailing Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Fast Retailing Co (FRCOF) operate in?

A

Fast Retailing Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.