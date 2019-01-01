ñol

First Northern Community
(OTCQB:FNRN)
9.41
00
At close: May 27
10.20
0.7900[8.40%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.8 - 11.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 13.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.9K
Mkt Cap131.1M
P/E9.51
50d Avg. Price9.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.21
Total Float-

First Northern Community (OTC:FNRN), Dividends

First Northern Community issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Northern Community generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

First Northern Community Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Northern Community (FNRN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northern Community.

Q
What date did I need to own First Northern Community (FNRN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northern Community.

Q
How much per share is the next First Northern Community (FNRN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northern Community.

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Northern Community (OTCQB:FNRN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northern Community.

