Fresenius Medical Care
(NYSE:FMS)
30.415
-0.035[-0.11%]
At close: May 27
30.39
-0.0250[-0.08%]
PreMarket: 7:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.75 - 42.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 586.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 524.2K
Mkt Cap17.8B
P/E19
50d Avg. Price31.98
Div / Yield0.71/2.33%
Payout Ratio44.81
EPS0.27
Total Float-

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS), Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fresenius Medical Care generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$0.492

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fresenius Medical Care Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresenius Medical Care. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.49 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresenius Medical Care (FMS). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.49

Q
How much per share is the next Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresenius Medical Care (FMS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.49 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)?
A

Fresenius Medical Care has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) was $0.49 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

