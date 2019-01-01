Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA is in the business of environmental services, end to end water management, construction and cement. The company's activities include services related to urban water treatment, waste recovery, end to end water cycle and also infrastructure construction projects, building construction, manufacturing of cement and concrete and operation of quarries and mineral deposits. The firm derives majority of its revenues from environmental services segment. It carries out international operations in European, the US and Latin American markets.