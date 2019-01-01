QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.45 - 12.48
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.36
Shares
421.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA is in the business of environmental services, end to end water management, construction and cement. The company's activities include services related to urban water treatment, waste recovery, end to end water cycle and also infrastructure construction projects, building construction, manufacturing of cement and concrete and operation of quarries and mineral deposits. The firm derives majority of its revenues from environmental services segment. It carries out international operations in European, the US and Latin American markets.

Fomento de Constr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fomento de Constr (FMOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fomento de Constr (OTCEM: FMOCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fomento de Constr's (FMOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fomento de Constr.

Q

What is the target price for Fomento de Constr (FMOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fomento de Constr

Q

Current Stock Price for Fomento de Constr (FMOCF)?

A

The stock price for Fomento de Constr (OTCEM: FMOCF) is $12.45 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 16:15:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fomento de Constr (FMOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fomento de Constr.

Q

When is Fomento de Constr (OTCEM:FMOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Fomento de Constr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fomento de Constr (FMOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fomento de Constr.

Q

What sector and industry does Fomento de Constr (FMOCF) operate in?

A

Fomento de Constr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.