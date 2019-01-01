ñol

First Community Finl (OTC:FMFP), Dividends

First Community Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Community Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.56

Last Dividend

Sep 21, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Community Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Community Finl (FMFP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Community Finl.

Q
What date did I need to own First Community Finl (FMFP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Community Finl (FMFP). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next First Community Finl (FMFP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Community Finl (FMFP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on September 28, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Community Finl (OTCPK:FMFP)?
A

The most current yield for First Community Finl (FMFP) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 23, 2007

