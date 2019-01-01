QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Community Financial Corp is engaged in offering banking services. The services provided by the company include personal banking which includes checking, savings, loans and credit, and visa debit card, business banking, business banking which include business checking, community organizations, loans like business loans, agricultural loans, and professional practice loans, and business services like business online banking, merchant services, remote deposit capture, and ACH services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Community Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Community Financial (FMFP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Community Financial (OTCPK: FMFP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Community Financial's (FMFP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Community Financial.

Q

What is the target price for First Community Financial (FMFP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Community Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for First Community Financial (FMFP)?

A

The stock price for First Community Financial (OTCPK: FMFP) is $20 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 14:47:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Community Financial (FMFP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is First Community Financial (OTCPK:FMFP) reporting earnings?

A

First Community Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Community Financial (FMFP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Community Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Community Financial (FMFP) operate in?

A

First Community Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.