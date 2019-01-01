Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Farmers Edge
The latest price target for Farmers Edge (OTCPK: FMEGF) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FMEGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Farmers Edge (OTCPK: FMEGF) was provided by National Bank Of Canada, and Farmers Edge downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Farmers Edge, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Farmers Edge was filed on August 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Farmers Edge (FMEGF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Farmers Edge (FMEGF) is trading at is $1.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
