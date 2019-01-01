QQQ
Range
1.95 - 1.95
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.87 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
81.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
41.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:01AM
Farmers Edge Inc leads the agricultural revolution with the industry's broadest portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the company's digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital transformation on the farm and beyond, protecting its global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Farmers Edge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers Edge (FMEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers Edge (OTCPK: FMEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers Edge's (FMEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers Edge.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers Edge (FMEGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Farmers Edge (OTCPK: FMEGF) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FMEGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers Edge (FMEGF)?

A

The stock price for Farmers Edge (OTCPK: FMEGF) is $1.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:54:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers Edge (FMEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmers Edge.

Q

When is Farmers Edge (OTCPK:FMEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers Edge does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers Edge (FMEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers Edge.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers Edge (FMEGF) operate in?

A

Farmers Edge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.