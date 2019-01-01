The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The Flowr
The Flowr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The Flowr (OTCPK: FLWPF) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FLWPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The Flowr (OTCPK: FLWPF) was provided by Jefferies, and The Flowr initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The Flowr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The Flowr was filed on February 25, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The Flowr (FLWPF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price The Flowr (FLWPF) is trading at is $0.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
