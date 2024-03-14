Weed Giants Tilray And Curaleaf Ramp Up Presence In Europe, Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

The European cannabis market is one of the most rapidly expanding markets globally. Prohibition Partners revealed in its latest report on cannabis in Europe that the combined market size of all CBD categories surpassed €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in 2023.

The report called Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland and the Netherlands "early adopters" that are working on developing regulatory models for the recreational cannabis market, and are "likely to set a precedent for other countries to follow."

Germany’s recent partial legalization of cannabis has shaken up the industry and moved marijuana stocks, leaving everyone wondering about a domino effect on other European countries.

And, North American cannabis operators are seizing the new opportunity.

See also: Cannabis In Europe Is Smelling Good: No Great Upheavals Or Unexpected Shifts, Says Report

Curaleaf Debuts In The Czech Republic

On Thursday, Curaleaf International, part of Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF – which has already established its presence in the European market – announced its expansion in the Czech Republic, via a new supply agreement with Astrasana Pharma s.r.o.

The collaboration will make Curaleaf International's EU-GMP flower available to patients via Pilulka Pharmacy, a healthcare provider in the region.

“Our partnership with Astrasana Pharma s.r.o. signifies another step forward in the growing European medical cannabis market," Juan Pablo Martinez, head of Curaleaf International, said in a press release. "By working together, we aim to enhance access to high-quality medical cannabis in the Czech Republic."

Czech Republic took a step toward legalizing cannabis sales to deal with addiction problems, nearly a year ago. The project, which was meant to go into effect in 2025, included the introduction of a regulated cannabis market and strategies for managing other addictions, including alcohol, tobacco, drugs and gambling.

However, the Czech government kicked off 2024 by publishing a draft cannabis regulation bill that did not contain the previously announced regulated cannabis market. According to the Czech Pirates political party, which supports legalization, the draft is a “compromise version” that they intend to further negotiate to include issues such as a pilot testing of a regulated market.

Tilray Expanding In Portugal

In the meantime, further south, in Portugal where small-scale use of recreational cannabis is decriminalized and medical marijuana is legal with a doctor's prescription, cannabis companies are expanding and Curaleaf is there.

In 2023, it purchased assets, including lab and processing equipment, previously used in an EU-GMP-certified cannabis processing facility in Setúbal from Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW.

The growing body of businesses in Portugal includes companies such as The Flowr Corporation FLWPF FLWR, Akanda Corp. AKAN (WKN: A3DG83), and Canadian medical cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRYTLRY, among others.

On Thursday, Tilray, which debuted in Portugal in 2021, announced another achievement in the new market.

Following the approval of its whole flower THC 18, Tilray's subsidiary Tilray Medical, received the green light for the first medical cannabis extract, Tilray Oral Solution THC 5 CBD 20, in Portugal.

"With the approval of our first medical cannabis extract, we are proud to be at the forefront of medical cannabis research and accessibility and continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative, safe, and effective therapeutic options to patients," Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of international at Tilray Brands, said.

CURLF Price Action

Curaleaf's shares traded 3.8511% higher at $4.045 per share after the market close on Wednesday.

TLRY Price Action

Tilray's shares traded 1.20% higher at $1.69 per share during the pre-market session on Thursday morning.

