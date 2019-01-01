QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/54.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
63.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Feel Foods Ltd, formerly NHS Industries Ltd is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry and plant-based foods line up of plant-based chicken, pork, and beef products as well as is investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Feel Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Feel Foods (FLLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Feel Foods (OTCPK: FLLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Feel Foods's (FLLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Feel Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Feel Foods (FLLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Feel Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Feel Foods (FLLLF)?

A

The stock price for Feel Foods (OTCPK: FLLLF) is $0.0216 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Feel Foods (FLLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Feel Foods.

Q

When is Feel Foods (OTCPK:FLLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Feel Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Feel Foods (FLLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Feel Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Feel Foods (FLLLF) operate in?

A

Feel Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.