Auto Parts 4Less Group
(OTCQB:FLES)
0.9485
00
At close: Apr 27
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.51 - 2.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding339.6K / 344.1K
Vol / Avg.- / 14.6K
Mkt Cap326.4K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.69
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-9.85
Total Float-

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES), Dividends

Auto Parts 4Less Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Auto Parts 4Less Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Auto Parts 4Less Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTCQB:FLES)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group.

