Range
9.79 - 9.8
Vol / Avg.
0K/14.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.56 - 10.99
Mkt Cap
173.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.8
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
17.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 23, 2021, 3:21PM
Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Frazier Lifesciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frazier Lifesciences (FLAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frazier Lifesciences (NASDAQ: FLAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frazier Lifesciences's (FLAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frazier Lifesciences.

Q

What is the target price for Frazier Lifesciences (FLAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frazier Lifesciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Frazier Lifesciences (FLAC)?

A

The stock price for Frazier Lifesciences (NASDAQ: FLAC) is $9.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frazier Lifesciences (FLAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frazier Lifesciences.

Q

When is Frazier Lifesciences (NASDAQ:FLAC) reporting earnings?

A

Frazier Lifesciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frazier Lifesciences (FLAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frazier Lifesciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Frazier Lifesciences (FLAC) operate in?

A

Frazier Lifesciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.