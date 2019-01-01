QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Farm Lands of Africa Inc is an agricultural company in the Republic of Guinea. It acquires and consolidates farm land and operations in Guinea. It is engaged in the production of agricultural products including vegetables, rice, palm oil, and eucalyptus.

Farm Lands of Africa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farm Lands of Africa (FLAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farm Lands of Africa (OTCEM: FLAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Farm Lands of Africa's (FLAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farm Lands of Africa.

Q

What is the target price for Farm Lands of Africa (FLAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farm Lands of Africa

Q

Current Stock Price for Farm Lands of Africa (FLAF)?

A

The stock price for Farm Lands of Africa (OTCEM: FLAF) is $0.25 last updated Today at 6:33:59 PM.

Q

Does Farm Lands of Africa (FLAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farm Lands of Africa.

Q

When is Farm Lands of Africa (OTCEM:FLAF) reporting earnings?

A

Farm Lands of Africa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farm Lands of Africa (FLAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farm Lands of Africa.

Q

What sector and industry does Farm Lands of Africa (FLAF) operate in?

A

Farm Lands of Africa is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.