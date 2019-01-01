QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.13 - 5.02
Mkt Cap
653.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
130.2K
Outstanding
Flowerkist Skin Care & Cosmetics Inc formerly 3D MakerJet Inc operates in the business equipment industry. The company is engaged in the sale of 3D printers, scanners, and ancillary equipment.

Flowerkist Skin Care Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flowerkist Skin Care (FKST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flowerkist Skin Care (OTCPK: FKST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flowerkist Skin Care's (FKST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flowerkist Skin Care.

Q

What is the target price for Flowerkist Skin Care (FKST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flowerkist Skin Care

Q

Current Stock Price for Flowerkist Skin Care (FKST)?

A

The stock price for Flowerkist Skin Care (OTCPK: FKST) is $5.02 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flowerkist Skin Care (FKST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flowerkist Skin Care.

Q

When is Flowerkist Skin Care (OTCPK:FKST) reporting earnings?

A

Flowerkist Skin Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flowerkist Skin Care (FKST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flowerkist Skin Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Flowerkist Skin Care (FKST) operate in?

A

Flowerkist Skin Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.