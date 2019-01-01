Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fiserv beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $383.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fiserv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.56
|1.45
|1.28
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|1.47
|1.37
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|4.03B
|3.96B
|3.72B
|3.57B
|Revenue Actual
|4.26B
|4.16B
|4.05B
|3.75B
Earnings History
Fiserv (FISV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.60, which missed the estimate of $0.62.
The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which missed the estimate of $1.4B.
