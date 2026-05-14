Why Is Fiserv Stock Gaining Thursday?

One Fiserv Strategy Takes Center Stage

Fiserv said its “One Fiserv” action plan is expected to drive what it described as a “constant compounder financial profile” by expanding opportunities across its Merchant Solutions and Financial Solutions businesses.

“Our businesses play a critical role across the financial ecosystem,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Lyons said. “At Investor Day, we will show how the five pillars of the One Fiserv action plan are translating into durable growth, expanding margins, strong cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation that we expect will create long-term shareholder value.”

Maintains 2026 Financial Guidance

Fiserv reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, forecasting adjusted and organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% and adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.30, compared with Wall Street consensus estimates of $8.10 per share.

For the medium term, the company expects adjusted revenue to grow at a compounded annual rate of 4% to 6% from 2026 through 2029. Fiserv also forecasts adjusted operating margins above 37% by 2029.

The company said adjusted earnings per share are expected to grow at a double-digit rate from 2027 through 2029 and exceed $12 in 2029. Fiserv also anticipates free cash flow conversion of about 90% of adjusted net income during that period.

During the event, Fiserv plans to showcase demonstrations highlighting how its platforms help merchants and financial institutions improve efficiency, manage risk and scale operations in a more digital and real-time economy.

Expands OpenAI Partnership

Separately, Fiserv announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to integrate AI into banking operations. The collaboration focuses on workflow automation, system modernization, banking-specific AI tools, and cybersecurity enhancements.

Fiserv said it is developing AI agents on its newly launched agentOS platform to help financial institutions automate labor-intensive tasks and streamline core banking migrations and digital integrations.

OpenAI Vice President of Enterprise Ashley Kramer said the partnership aims to embed AI directly into banking systems to help institutions “modernize faster, operate more intelligently, and deliver better experiences for their customers.”

The company said rollout efforts are underway, with broader deployment expected through 2026 and beyond.

Fiserv Launches AI Operating System for Banks

Fiserv also launched agentOS, an AI operating system designed to help banks and credit unions deploy and manage AI agents across core banking workflows.

The platform, expected to be widely available by August 2026, includes a governed marketplace featuring Fiserv-built and third-party AI agents focused on areas such as loan onboarding, compliance, fraud monitoring and operational reporting.

Fiserv Analyst Outlook

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $71.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Neutral (Lowers forecast to $62.00) (May 11)

: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $62.00) (May 11) UBS : Neutral (Lowers forecast to $65.00) (May 6)

: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $65.00) (May 6) RBC Capital: Outperform (Lowers forecast to $75.00) (May 6)

FISV ETF Exposure

Significance: Because FISV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

FISV Stock Price Movement on Thursday

FISV Price Action: Fiserv shares were up 2.43% at $53.15 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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