Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.12/2.25%
52 Wk
4.93 - 6.36
Mkt Cap
575.3M
Payout Ratio
18.43
Open
-
P/E
8.05
EPS
1.39
Shares
112.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
First Tractor Co Ltd is a Chinese company engaged in the agricultural machinery manufacturing industry. Its business scope mainly includes manufacturing and selling agricultural machinery, diesel engines and fuel injections, other machinery, and an operating business of finance company. It has four reporting divisions. The Agricultural Machinery division, which is the key revenue driver, is responsible for the production and sale of agricultural tractors, harvesters, and others. The power machinery division is mainly responsible for producing and selling diesel engines. The financial business is to handle the member units between the entrusted loans and investment, internal transfer settlement, absorption of member units deposits, and other business.

First Tractor Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Tractor Co (FIRRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Tractor Co (OTCPK: FIRRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Tractor Co's (FIRRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Tractor Co.

Q

What is the target price for First Tractor Co (FIRRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Tractor Co

Q

Current Stock Price for First Tractor Co (FIRRY)?

A

The stock price for First Tractor Co (OTCPK: FIRRY) is $5.12 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 14:49:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Tractor Co (FIRRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Tractor Co.

Q

When is First Tractor Co (OTCPK:FIRRY) reporting earnings?

A

First Tractor Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Tractor Co (FIRRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Tractor Co.

Q

What sector and industry does First Tractor Co (FIRRY) operate in?

A

First Tractor Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.