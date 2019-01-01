ñol

Leonardo
(OTCPK:FINMY)
5.39
00
At close: May 27
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.24 - 5.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.- / 15.5K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E17.41
50d Avg. Price5.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Leonardo (OTC:FINMY), Dividends

Leonardo issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Leonardo generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 25, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Leonardo Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Leonardo (FINMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leonardo. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on June 10, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own Leonardo (FINMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leonardo (FINMY). The last dividend payout was on June 10, 2011 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Leonardo (FINMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leonardo (FINMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on June 10, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMY)?
A

Leonardo has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Leonardo (FINMY) was $0.19 and was paid out next on June 10, 2011.

