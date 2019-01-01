QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.52 - 3.59
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/7.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.24 - 4.69
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.52
P/E
10.84
EPS
0.05
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Leonardo is one of the largest European defense firms, with 30% of its shares owned by the Italian government. The group's divisions include helicopters; defense, electronics, and security systems; and aeronautics. The helicopter division serves both military and civil markets through AgustaWestland. DES has access to the U.S. defense market through the DRS subsidiary. The aeronautics division cooperates in international programs such as Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35, and the new Tempest and supplies aerostructures to large commercial aircraft programs.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leonardo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Leonardo (FINMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leonardo (OTCPK: FINMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leonardo's (FINMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leonardo.

Q

What is the target price for Leonardo (FINMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leonardo

Q

Current Stock Price for Leonardo (FINMY)?

A

The stock price for Leonardo (OTCPK: FINMY) is $3.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:54:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leonardo (FINMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 10, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2011.

Q

When is Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMY) reporting earnings?

A

Leonardo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leonardo (FINMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leonardo.

Q

What sector and industry does Leonardo (FINMY) operate in?

A

Leonardo is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.