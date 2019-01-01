First National Bank (OTC:FIGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First National Bank
No Data
First National Bank Questions & Answers
What is the target price for First National Bank (FIGR)?
There is no price target for First National Bank
What is the most recent analyst rating for First National Bank (FIGR)?
There is no analyst for First National Bank
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for First National Bank (FIGR)?
There is no next analyst rating for First National Bank
Is the Analyst Rating First National Bank (FIGR) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for First National Bank
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.