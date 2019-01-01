QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.06 - 9.71
Vol / Avg.
5K/15.9K
Div / Yield
0.22/2.30%
52 Wk
7.21 - 11.5
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.06
P/E
-
Shares
322.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Foschini Group Ltd is a South African fashion retailer. The company offers ladieswear, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and fragrances, kidswear, homewares, sportswear, cellular and jewelry mainly in South Africa, as well as financial services. The Foschini Group portfolio consists of multiple brands, including @home, @homelivingpace, American Swiss, Sterns, Charles and Keith, Colette, DonnaClaire, Phase Eight, Soda Bloc, Duesouth, Exact, Fabiani, The Fix, Foschini, G-star Raw, hi, Markham, Mat and May, and Whistles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Foschini Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foschini Group (FHNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foschini Group (OTCPK: FHNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foschini Group's (FHNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foschini Group.

Q

What is the target price for Foschini Group (FHNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foschini Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Foschini Group (FHNGY)?

A

The stock price for Foschini Group (OTCPK: FHNGY) is $9.06 last updated Today at 8:43:29 PM.

Q

Does Foschini Group (FHNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foschini Group.

Q

When is Foschini Group (OTCPK:FHNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Foschini Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foschini Group (FHNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foschini Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Foschini Group (FHNGY) operate in?

A

Foschini Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.