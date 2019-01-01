Foschini Group Ltd is a South African fashion retailer. The company offers ladieswear, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and fragrances, kidswear, homewares, sportswear, cellular and jewelry mainly in South Africa, as well as financial services. The Foschini Group portfolio consists of multiple brands, including @home, @homelivingpace, American Swiss, Sterns, Charles and Keith, Colette, DonnaClaire, Phase Eight, Soda Bloc, Duesouth, Exact, Fabiani, The Fix, Foschini, G-star Raw, hi, Markham, Mat and May, and Whistles.