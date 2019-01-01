QQQ
Range
0.31 - 0.49
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/27.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 8.5
Mkt Cap
334.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.49
P/E
-
EPS
-463.87
Shares
1.1M
Outstanding
Freedom Hldg Inc specializes in the identification and development of technologies with commercial applications. Its Launch TV is a full entertainment network, with sports, cooking, music, and cartoons for kids, as well as other programs.

Freedom Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freedom Hldg (FHLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freedom Hldg (OTCPK: FHLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freedom Hldg's (FHLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freedom Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for Freedom Hldg (FHLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freedom Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for Freedom Hldg (FHLD)?

A

The stock price for Freedom Hldg (OTCPK: FHLD) is $0.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:47:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freedom Hldg (FHLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freedom Hldg.

Q

When is Freedom Hldg (OTCPK:FHLD) reporting earnings?

A

Freedom Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freedom Hldg (FHLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freedom Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Freedom Hldg (FHLD) operate in?

A

Freedom Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.