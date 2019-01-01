FirstGroup (OTC:FGROY), Dividends

ñol

FirstGroup
(OTCPK:FGROY)
1.40
00
At close: May 24
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.07 - 1.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 750.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E26.49
50d Avg. Price1.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

FirstGroup issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FirstGroup generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Jan 11, 2013
FirstGroup Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next FirstGroup (FGROY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FirstGroup. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on February 22, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own FirstGroup (FGROY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FirstGroup (FGROY). The last dividend payout was on February 22, 2013 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next FirstGroup (FGROY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FirstGroup (FGROY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on February 22, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for FirstGroup (OTCPK:FGROY)?
A

FirstGroup has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for FirstGroup (FGROY) was $0.11 and was paid out next on February 22, 2013.

