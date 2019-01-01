ñol

First Trust Specialty Fnc
(NYSE:FGB)
3.61
0.10[2.85%]
At close: May 27
4.10
0.4900[13.57%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
Day High/Low3.52 - 3.61
52 Week High/Low3.32 - 4.39
Open / Close3.52 / 3.6
Float / Outstanding8.9M / 14.4M
Vol / Avg.60.9K / 35.8K
Mkt Cap51.9M
P/E2.95
50d Avg. Price3.93
Div / Yield0.33/9.17%
Payout Ratio27.05
EPS-
Total Float8.9M

First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE:FGB), Dividends

First Trust Specialty Fnc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Trust Specialty Fnc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.12%

Annual Dividend

$0.33

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Trust Specialty Fnc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Trust Specialty Fnc (FGB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Specialty Fnc. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 31, 2022.

