Ferguson (NYSE:FERG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ferguson
The latest price target for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) was reported by Truist Securities on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $165.00 expecting FERG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.43% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) was provided by Truist Securities, and Ferguson maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ferguson, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ferguson was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ferguson (FERG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $180.00 to $165.00. The current price Ferguson (FERG) is trading at is $120.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
