First Trust Dynamic
(NYSE:FDEU)
12.29
0.20[1.65%]
At close: May 27
11.49
-0.8000[-6.51%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low12.19 - 12.32
52 Week High/Low10.92 - 14.13
Open / Close12.28 / 12.29
Float / Outstanding8.3M / 17.2M
Vol / Avg.15.2K / 43.2K
Mkt Cap211.8M
P/E5.61
50d Avg. Price12.15
Div / Yield0.72/5.86%
Payout Ratio32.88
EPS-
Total Float8.3M

First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Trust Dynamic reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Trust Dynamic using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Trust Dynamic Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First Trust Dynamic

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU)?
A

There are no earnings for First Trust Dynamic

Q
What were First Trust Dynamic’s (NYSE:FDEU) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First Trust Dynamic

