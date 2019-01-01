QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.16 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
117.1K/660.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
27.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
170M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Forum Energy Metals Corp is a Canadian-based mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals: copper, cobalt, uranium, and palladium. Its projects include Fir Island uranium property, Henday Lake uranium property, Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper Project, Love Lake Copper-Nickel-Palladium Project, Quartz Gulch Cobalt Project, Idaho, Key Lake Road uranium project, Maurice Point uranium project, and North West Athabasca among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forum Energy Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forum Energy Metals (FDCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forum Energy Metals (OTCQB: FDCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forum Energy Metals's (FDCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forum Energy Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Forum Energy Metals (FDCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forum Energy Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Forum Energy Metals (FDCFF)?

A

The stock price for Forum Energy Metals (OTCQB: FDCFF) is $0.1621 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Forum Energy Metals (FDCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forum Energy Metals.

Q

When is Forum Energy Metals (OTCQB:FDCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Forum Energy Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forum Energy Metals (FDCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forum Energy Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Forum Energy Metals (FDCFF) operate in?

A

Forum Energy Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.