Forum Energy Metals Corp is a Canadian-based mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals: copper, cobalt, uranium, and palladium. Its projects include Fir Island uranium property, Henday Lake uranium property, Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper Project, Love Lake Copper-Nickel-Palladium Project, Quartz Gulch Cobalt Project, Idaho, Key Lake Road uranium project, Maurice Point uranium project, and North West Athabasca among others.