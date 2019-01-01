QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.03 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
4.4K/5.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 1.56
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
55.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fact Inc is a forensic technology company. The company uses forensic technology to validate the authenticity of artworks and paintings. The technology helps to verify whether art is an original or a forgery.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fact Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fact (FCTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fact (OTCPK: FCTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fact's (FCTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fact.

Q

What is the target price for Fact (FCTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fact

Q

Current Stock Price for Fact (FCTI)?

A

The stock price for Fact (OTCPK: FCTI) is $0.048 last updated Today at 8:20:19 PM.

Q

Does Fact (FCTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fact.

Q

When is Fact (OTCPK:FCTI) reporting earnings?

A

Fact does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fact (FCTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fact.

Q

What sector and industry does Fact (FCTI) operate in?

A

Fact is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.