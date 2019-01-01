Fletcher Building (OTC:FCREY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fletcher Building
Fletcher Building Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fletcher Building (OTCPK: FCREY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 20, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FCREY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fletcher Building (OTCPK: FCREY) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Fletcher Building upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fletcher Building, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fletcher Building was filed on November 20, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 20, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fletcher Building (FCREY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Fletcher Building (FCREY) is trading at is $7.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.