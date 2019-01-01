ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Aberdeen Global Income
(AMEX:FCO)
5.83
0.03[0.52%]
At close: May 27
5.80
-0.0300[-0.51%]
After Hours: 6:55PM EDT
Day High/Low5.8 - 5.88
52 Week High/Low5.49 - 9.74
Open / Close5.8 / 5.8
Float / Outstanding- / 9.2M
Vol / Avg.15.8K / 47.5K
Mkt Cap53.8M
P/E10.94
50d Avg. Price6.03
Div / Yield0.84/14.48%
Payout Ratio158.49
EPS-
Total Float-

Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO), Dividends

Aberdeen Global Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aberdeen Global Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

14.7%

Annual Dividend

$0.8400

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Aberdeen Global Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aberdeen Global Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aberdeen Global Income (FCO). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aberdeen Global Income (FCO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO)?
A

Aberdeen Global Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.