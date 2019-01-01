ñol

First Bankers Trustshares
(OTCQB:FBTT)
28.75
00
At close: May 27
30.56
1.8100[6.30%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low27.27 - 28.75
52 Week High/Low27.27 - 31.75
Open / Close27.5 / 28.75
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1M
Vol / Avg.17.4K / 6.7K
Mkt Cap88.6M
P/E10.45
50d Avg. Price30.09
Div / Yield0.76/2.64%
Payout Ratio26.91
EPS0.7
Total Float-

First Bankers Trustshares (OTC:FBTT), Dividends

First Bankers Trustshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Bankers Trustshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 28, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Bankers Trustshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bankers Trustshares.

Q
What date did I need to own First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT). The last dividend payout was on October 17, 2003 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on October 17, 2003

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Bankers Trustshares (OTCQB:FBTT)?
A

The most current yield for First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) is 0.00% and is payable next on October 17, 2003

