QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.76/2.42%
52 Wk
29.65 - 32.25
Mkt Cap
97M
Payout Ratio
29.15
Open
-
P/E
12.73
EPS
0.76
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Bankers Trustshares Inc operates as a bank holding company. The bank through its subsidiaries provides comprehensive financial products and services to its retail, institutional, and corporate customers. It serves a market area consisting primarily of Adams, McDonough, Schuyler, Hancock, Sangamon and adjacent Illinois counties, and Marion, Lewis, and Shelby counties in Missouri. The company portfolio segments consist of commercial operating, commercial real estate, agricultural operating, agricultural real estate, construction and land development, real estate secured by 1-4 and multifamily, and consumer. Some of the services include Checking Accounts, Savings Accounts, Certificate of Deposit, Commercial and Consumer Lending, Mortgage Lending, Home Equity Loans, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Bankers Trustshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bankers Trustshares (OTCQB: FBTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bankers Trustshares's (FBTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Bankers Trustshares.

Q

What is the target price for First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Bankers Trustshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT)?

A

The stock price for First Bankers Trustshares (OTCQB: FBTT) is $31.45 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:19:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2003 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is First Bankers Trustshares (OTCQB:FBTT) reporting earnings?

A

First Bankers Trustshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bankers Trustshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bankers Trustshares (FBTT) operate in?

A

First Bankers Trustshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.