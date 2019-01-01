First Bankers Trustshares Inc operates as a bank holding company. The bank through its subsidiaries provides comprehensive financial products and services to its retail, institutional, and corporate customers. It serves a market area consisting primarily of Adams, McDonough, Schuyler, Hancock, Sangamon and adjacent Illinois counties, and Marion, Lewis, and Shelby counties in Missouri. The company portfolio segments consist of commercial operating, commercial real estate, agricultural operating, agricultural real estate, construction and land development, real estate secured by 1-4 and multifamily, and consumer. Some of the services include Checking Accounts, Savings Accounts, Certificate of Deposit, Commercial and Consumer Lending, Mortgage Lending, Home Equity Loans, and others.