Range
0.08 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
100.5K/108.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
19.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
208M
Outstanding
Fabled Silver Gold Corp is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The company focuses on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential. It has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

Analyst Ratings

Fabled Silver Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fabled Silver Gold (FBSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fabled Silver Gold (OTCQB: FBSGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fabled Silver Gold's (FBSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fabled Silver Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Fabled Silver Gold (FBSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fabled Silver Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Fabled Silver Gold (FBSGF)?

A

The stock price for Fabled Silver Gold (OTCQB: FBSGF) is $0.0953 last updated Today at 8:30:23 PM.

Q

Does Fabled Silver Gold (FBSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fabled Silver Gold.

Q

When is Fabled Silver Gold (OTCQB:FBSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Fabled Silver Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fabled Silver Gold (FBSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fabled Silver Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Fabled Silver Gold (FBSGF) operate in?

A

Fabled Silver Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.