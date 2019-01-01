Fabled Silver Gold Corp is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The company focuses on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential. It has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.