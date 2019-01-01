Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX) was reported by Chardan Capital on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting FBRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 181.12% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Forte Biosciences upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Forte Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Forte Biosciences was filed on September 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Forte Biosciences (FBRX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $4.00 to $3.50. The current price Forte Biosciences (FBRX) is trading at is $1.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.