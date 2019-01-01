ñol

Fortune Brands Home
(NYSE:FBHS)
70.39
0.45[0.64%]
At close: May 27
70.45
0.0600[0.09%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low69.76 - 71.33
52 Week High/Low64.46 - 109.23
Open / Close70.48 / 70.45
Float / Outstanding101.8M / 130.8M
Vol / Avg.1M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap9.2B
P/E12.54
50d Avg. Price72.73
Div / Yield1.12/1.59%
Payout Ratio18.86
EPS1.36
Total Float101.8M

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS), Dividends

Fortune Brands Home issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fortune Brands Home generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fortune Brands Home Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortune Brands Home. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Fortune Brands Home ($FBHS) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS)?
A

Fortune Brands Home has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fortune Brands Home (FBHS) was $0.28 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

