ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fabege
(OTCPK:FBGGF)
15.03
00
At close: Mar 25
16.8241
1.7941[11.94%]
After Hours: 7:13AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.3 - 17.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 319M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap4.8B
P/E6.51
50d Avg. Price15.03
Div / Yield0.42/2.81%
Payout Ratio12.29
EPS8.69
Total Float-

Fabege (OTC:FBGGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fabege reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$769M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fabege using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Fabege Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fabege (OTCPK:FBGGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Fabege

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fabege (OTCPK:FBGGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Fabege

Q
What were Fabege’s (OTCPK:FBGGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Fabege

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.